Dr. David Odell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Odell, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Thoracic Oncology at Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center676 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-3800
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
I had two Spontaneous pneumothorax with in a week of each other.Dr David Odell took me for surgery to remove 2 blebs off the top of my lung which were causing this.He then visited me afterwards and was very good at explaining what they done and why they done what needed to be done and how they carried it out.He was never rushed with the meetings and was very caring and compassionate.I heard he has a reputation because of his skills in surgery but now I know why,I can't thank him enough??
- Thoracic Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1033354592
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University of Washington College of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
