Dr. David O'Connor, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David O'Connor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.

Dr. O'Connor works at Blue Bonnet Trails in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bluebonnet Trails Community Mhmr Center
    1009 N Georgetown St, Round Rock, TX 78664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-8489
  2. 2
    Austindiagnosticclnc
    1401 Medical Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 505-5500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. David O'Connor, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699798595
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Connor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

