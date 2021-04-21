Overview

Dr. David O'Brien, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. O'Brien works at New Vision Eye Center in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.