Dr. David O'Brien, MD
Overview
Dr. David O'Brien, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Locations
New Vision Eye Center1055 37th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 257-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy I had the ASA eye procedure done by Dr. O'Brian. He explained thoroughly why this is what I needed instead of the Lasik. With the information I was given, I had no doubt he was the best. Dr. O'Brian is professional, friendly and puts one at ease. He answers all your questions. The surgery was very fast and I had minimal discomfort the week of recovery. I threw out all my glasses and contact lenses and my eye sight is amazing and getting better every day. Thank you Dr. O'Brian!
About Dr. David O'Brien, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Oklahoma Dean a McGee Eye Institute
- St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Brien has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Brien speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.