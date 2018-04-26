See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. David O'Brien Jr, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (17)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David O'Brien Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. O'Brien Jr works at OrthoCarolina Winston Salem in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthocarolina PA
    170 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 768-1270
    Monday
    4:30pm - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    4:30pm - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    12:30pm - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    4:30pm - 8:30pm
    Friday
    5:30pm - 8:30pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Musc. Physicians Pcp
    2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 876-0111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Spinal Nerve Block
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Migraine
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Upper Back Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Headache
Myelopathy
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Trigger Point Injection
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 26, 2018
    I have been blessed with excellent care from Dr. O’Brien. I have always appreciated the fact that he helped me choose options that did not require surgery. I have found him to be kind and compassionate always seeking the best for his patients.
    Elizabeth Loffredo in Mocksville, North Carolina — Apr 26, 2018
    About Dr. David O'Brien Jr, MD

    Specialties
    Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1063479327
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. O'Brien Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Brien Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien Jr has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.