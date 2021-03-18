Dr. David Oberlander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Oberlander, MD
Overview
Dr. David Oberlander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsbluff, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System and Regional West Medical Center.
Dr. Oberlander works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Regional West Medical Center4021 Avenue B, Scottsbluff, NE 69361 Directions (308) 630-2030
-
2
Christian Perspective Counseling Inc.400 Salem Rd Ste 3, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 505-0400
-
3
Regional West Rehabilitation Medicine3911 Avenue B Ste 2300, Scottsbluff, NE 69361 Directions (308) 630-2030
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Regional Health System
- Regional West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oberlander?
Dr. Oberlander is a great doctor, listens to his patients, takes his time with you and really cares about his patients. Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Oberlander, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1790860716
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oberlander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberlander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberlander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oberlander works at
Dr. Oberlander has seen patients for Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oberlander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberlander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberlander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberlander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberlander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.