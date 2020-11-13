Overview

Dr. David Ober, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Anthony Community Hospital.



Dr. Ober works at Bon Secours Neurology in Suffern, NY with other offices in Goshen, NY and Orangeburg, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.