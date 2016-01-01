Dr. David Oakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Oakes, MD
Overview
Dr. David Oakes, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Calif Irvine
Dr. Oakes works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates of Lubbock3514 21st St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-1801Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Electrophysiology6140 W Curtisian Ave Ste 300, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 367-2328
-
3
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group1070 N Curtis Rd Ste 125, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 367-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oakes?
About Dr. David Oakes, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1083642987
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Irvine
- UCLA Hosp Clin
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oakes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oakes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oakes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oakes works at
Dr. Oakes has seen patients for Ventricular Fibrillation, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oakes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Oakes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oakes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oakes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oakes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.