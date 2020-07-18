See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Columbia, MD
Dr. David Nyanjom, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Nyanjom, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Howard County General Hospital and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Nyanjom works at Bella Medical Aesthetics in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Howard County Center for Lung and Sleep Medicine LLC
    10910 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 740-3635
  2. 2
    Howard County General Hospital
    5755 Cedar Ln, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 740-7890
  3. 3
    8865 Stanford Blvd Ste 201, Columbia, MD 21045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 997-3043
  4. 4
    Infectious Disease Care Center
    10710 Charter Dr Ste 310, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 997-5944
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
  • Howard County General Hospital
  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Nyanjom, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235134370
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
