Dr. David Nuhfer, MD
Overview
Dr. David Nuhfer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Penrose Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
CHPG - Arvada Sports and Family Medicine16280 W 64th Ave, Arvada, CO 80007 Directions (720) 898-1110Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Healthone Carenow Urgent Care LLC5990 S University Blvd, Greenwood Village, CO 80121 Directions (720) 446-5890
Metro Community Provider Network11005 Ralston Rd Ste 100G, Arvada, CO 80004 Directions (303) 360-6276
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I took my husband to Dr. N at an urgent care. My husband had been having nosebleeds for about 2 months. The nose bed like someone turned on a faucet and was hard to stop. He had been to his PCP twice and was waiting for a referral to an ENT when another nosebleed would not stop. Dr. N cauterized it and all seems well.
About Dr. David Nuhfer, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Anthony Hosp
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Purdue University / Main Campus
- Family Practice
