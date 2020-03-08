See All Family Doctors in Arvada, CO
Super Profile

Dr. David Nuhfer, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Nuhfer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Penrose Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Nuhfer works at Arvada Sports and Family Medicine in Arvada, CO with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHPG - Arvada Sports and Family Medicine
    16280 W 64th Ave, Arvada, CO 80007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 898-1110
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Healthone Carenow Urgent Care LLC
    5990 S University Blvd, Greenwood Village, CO 80121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 446-5890
  3. 3
    Metro Community Provider Network
    11005 Ralston Rd Ste 100G, Arvada, CO 80004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 360-6276

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Penrose Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Medica

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 08, 2020
    I took my husband to Dr. N at an urgent care. My husband had been having nosebleeds for about 2 months. The nose bed like someone turned on a faucet and was hard to stop. He had been to his PCP twice and was waiting for a referral to an ENT when another nosebleed would not stop. Dr. N cauterized it and all seems well.
    Susan Reichard — Mar 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. David Nuhfer, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Nuhfer, MD.

    About Dr. David Nuhfer, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952302051
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Anthony Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Nuhfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuhfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nuhfer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nuhfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuhfer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuhfer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuhfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuhfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

