Dr. David Nudell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Nudell, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Urology and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine|Stanford University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Nudell works at
Locations
Urology Associates of Silicon Valley2460 Samaritan Dr Ste D, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1627
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr Nudell for years and am very happy with his professionalism and knowledge. His staff have always been helpful and courteous. I've always felt comfortable with him.
About Dr. David Nudell, MD
- Urology
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- 1912070889
Education & Certifications
- Stanford School Of Medicine|Stanford University
- Urology
Dr. Nudell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nudell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nudell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nudell has seen patients for Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nudell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nudell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nudell.
