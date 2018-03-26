See All Urologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. David Nudell, MD

Urology
3.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
2023 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Nudell, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine|Stanford University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Nudell works at Urology Associates of Silicon Valley in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Associates of Silicon Valley
    2460 Samaritan Dr Ste D, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Epididymis Sperm Aspiration (MESA) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Mar 26, 2018
    I've been going to Dr Nudell for years and am very happy with his professionalism and knowledge. His staff have always been helpful and courteous. I've always felt comfortable with him.
    CN in San Jose — Mar 26, 2018
    About Dr. David Nudell, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 2023 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912070889
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stanford School Of Medicine|Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
