Overview

Dr. David Nudell, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine|Stanford University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Nudell works at Urology Associates of Silicon Valley in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.