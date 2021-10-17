Dr. David Novotny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novotny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Novotny, MD
Overview
Dr. David Novotny, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center and UH St. John Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
David A. Novotny M D Inc.36855 American Way Ste 2D, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 934-2770
-
2
St. John Medical Center29000 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
- UH St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a mini Tummy tuck with Dr Novotney and it went very smoothly. He was realistic and straightforward at the consultations. His staff at the office and the surgery center were extremely helpful and calming.
About Dr. David Novotny, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Novotny works at
