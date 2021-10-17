Overview

Dr. David Novotny, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center and UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Novotny works at Dr. David A Novotny, A M.D in Avon, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Skin Grafts, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.