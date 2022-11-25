Dr. David Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Novak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Novak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They completed their fellowship with Sports Medicine & Arthroscopy, Southern California Orthopedic Institute
Dr. Novak works at
Locations
OrthoVirginia1760 Old Meadow Rd Ste 500, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (571) 470-7774Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OrthoVirginia - Fair Oaks3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 470-7805Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OrthoVirginia - Chippenham1115 Boulders Pkwy Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (703) 977-4897Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Could not have asked for or expected more. Dr Novak had operated on me several times and provided assessments of my knees over the years. When the time came he told me what I needed and what to expect. I had robotic full right knee replacement in August 2022 and I am in my 4th month of recovery. He has been there throughout and everything I was told became a reality. Would not think of having ANY procedure WITHOUT Dr Novak being part of that. JEK
About Dr. David Novak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1568483394
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine & Arthroscopy, Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- Georgetown University Med
- Georgetown University Med Center|Georgetown University Med Center|Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
