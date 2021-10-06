Dr. Nordstrom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Nordstrom, MD
Overview
Dr. David Nordstrom, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
Locations
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 632-7669Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
South Campus1259 Lake Plaza Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 632-7669
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so grateful for the thoughtful care I have received from Dr. Nordstrom and his staff.
About Dr. David Nordstrom, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1215932942
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Grinell College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nordstrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nordstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nordstrom has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nordstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Nordstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nordstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nordstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nordstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.