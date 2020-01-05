Overview

Dr. David Nonweiler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.



Dr. Nonweiler works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.