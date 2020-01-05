Dr. David Nonweiler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nonweiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nonweiler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Nonweiler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 494-2665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Very personable. Did a great job on my shoulder replacement. Would highly recommend Dr. Nonweiler for surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1548243512
- University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio, Sports Medicine
- University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio, Orthopedic Surgery
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Baylor University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
