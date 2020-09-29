Overview

Dr. David Nomeland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Nomeland works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.