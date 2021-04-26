See All Dermatologists in Folsom, CA
Dr. David No, MD

Dermatology
4 (47)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David No, MD is a Dermatologist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Dr. No works at Dermatology Center/Northern CA in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology of Northern California
    192 Blue Ravine Rd Ste 100, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 983-3373

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marshall Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Apr 26, 2021
    Went for my yearly check-up with Dr. No. I am always amazed at how through he is and does not minimize things I am worried about. The staff is really good. Been going to this office for many years and will continue. I also like that they now have some cosmetic services as well, have used these for laser work for some skin problems and it was a good experience as well.
    Vikki — Apr 26, 2021
    About Dr. David No, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366452658
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
