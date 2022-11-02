Overview

Dr. David Nixon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Nixon works at A CENTER FOR MENTAL WELLNESS INC in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.