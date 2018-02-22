Dr. David Nissan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nissan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nissan, MD
Dr. David Nissan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
Nissan David E MD Office5140 N California Ave Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 728-8800
Emergency Department5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-8200Monday8:45am - 5:45pmTuesday8:45am - 5:45pmWednesday8:45am - 5:45pmThursday8:45am - 5:45pmFriday8:45am - 5:45pmSaturday8:45am - 5:45pmSunday8:45am - 5:45pm
- Swedish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ivisited dr Nissan when my primary insisted I see ent for my frequent complaints. In a few days my visit was short and successful. He recommended a well known otc or Walgreen equal, that helped fine.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Arabic
- 1215007877
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Nissan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nissan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nissan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nissan has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nissan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nissan speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nissan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nissan.
