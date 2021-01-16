See All Otolaryngologists in Waukesha, WI
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. David Nienhuis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nienhuis works at Waukesha : I-94 & Hwy. 164 in Waukesha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Earwax Buildup and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Locations

  1. 1
    Waukesha : I-94 & Hwy. 164
    N14w23900 Stone Ridge Dr, Waukesha, WI 53188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 820-3093
  2. 2
    Prohealth Care Moreland Surgery Ctr
    1111 Delafield St Ste 100, Waukesha, WI 53188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 928-4300
  3. 3
    Prohealth Care Medical Group Pewaukee
    N16w24131 Riverwood Dr, Waukesha, WI 53188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 696-0808
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Prohealth Care
    725 American Ave, Waukesha, WI 53188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 928-1000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
Earwax Buildup
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Earwax Buildup
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 16, 2021
    Dr. Nienhuis helped diagnose and remove a nodule in my throat to help me swallow better.
    Dori Ross — Jan 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Nienhuis, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    35 years of experience
    English
    1396719787
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
