Overview

Dr. David Niemeyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Niemeyer works at North Florida Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.