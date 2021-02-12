Dr. David Niemeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niemeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Niemeyer, MD
Overview
Dr. David Niemeyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Niemeyer works at
Locations
-
1
North Florida Surgeons836 Prudential Dr Ste 1001, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-0033Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niemeyer?
Dr. Niemeyer performed a 6 hour surgery on me for pancreatic cancer. He was top-notch! He took time to talk to my husband and me, explain clearly, and answer all of our questions. He was honest and forthright, yet friendly and compassionate. I had minimal pain with no complications following my surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Niemeyer, and I will always be grateful to him!
About Dr. David Niemeyer, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1235344128
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- William Beaumont
- Willam Beaumont Hosp
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Purdue University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niemeyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niemeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niemeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niemeyer works at
Dr. Niemeyer has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niemeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Niemeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niemeyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niemeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niemeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.