Dr. David Nielson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nielson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Nielson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Nielson works at
Locations
-
1
Solar Health PA1202 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-7464
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nielson?
Just had surgery to remove a growth attached to my lung, embedded in my spine and growing around my aortic valve. This thing was causing severe chest pains, weakness in my legs/dizziness and strangely an incessant cough. Dr Nielson and his staff were very clear on what needed to happen, how it would happen and what the recovery would look/feel like. He went over and beyond due to pre-existing blood disorder and had ultrasounds done, then ensured I was on my meds and doing well before leaving the hospital the following day. Even the hospital staff was telling me that he was great and they hope if anything ever happens to them, they want him to be their surgeon.
About Dr. David Nielson, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972575827
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University of Utah
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nielson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nielson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nielson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nielson works at
Dr. Nielson speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nielson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nielson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.