Overview

Dr. David Nielsen, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.



Dr. Nielsen works at Mercyhealth in Rockford, IL with other offices in Charlottesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.