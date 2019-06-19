See All Pediatricians in Southlake, TX
Dr. David Nichols, MD

Pediatrics
4 (26)
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Nichols, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Nichols works at Cook Children's Neighborhood Clinic- Miller in Southlake, TX.

Locations

    Cook Children's Pediatrics Southlake
    Cook Children's Pediatrics Southlake
    480 W Southlake Blvd Ste 133, Southlake, TX 76092

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Fever
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis

Fever
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Whooping Cough
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 19, 2019
    My family has been seeing Dr Nichols for 17 years. He's dedicated to his practice and patients. My children love their yearly check up and visiting with him. My daughter described him as always having a big smile on his face. He is very approachable and knowledgeable.
    Momof5 in Southlake , TX — Jun 19, 2019
    About Dr. David Nichols, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508941758
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Nichols works at Cook Children's Neighborhood Clinic- Miller in Southlake, TX.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

