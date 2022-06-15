Dr. David Newton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Newton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Newton, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Vidalia, GA. They completed their residency with BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
Dr. Newton works at
Locations
Memorial Health Heart Care - Vidalia1707 Meadows Ln Ste E, Vidalia, GA 30474 Directions (912) 225-4988
Heart Care Bluffton8 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 101, Okatie, SC 29909 Directions (843) 954-5378
Memorial Health Physicians - Heart Care Waters Ave4700 Waters Ave Bldg 100100 Ste 400, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 217-4123
Memorial Health University Physicians Heart Care - Abercorn Street6301 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 456-5790Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
he Wait time was awful!! Although the Dr and Staff are very friendly- There were at least 14-17 people in the waiting room between the time I arrived: 8:45- waiting for over 2 hours 10 minutes. It seemed that 3 to 4 patients each were scheduled for 9AM, three more for 9:15 and so on. At 10:00 AM (or before,) more and more patients piled in - (this is for one Doctor folks!!) Who does the scheduling? I do think several people panicked that they were not getting out of there until afternoon! I hope they turn this around for next time! I'll wait an extra month or two just to get the 8AM appt next time!! I do like the Doctor- seems to really be good at what he does- (and the staff was very friendly)- but come on...over two hours and my name wasn't even called yet?
About Dr. David Newton, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
