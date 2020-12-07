See All Ophthalmologists in Millburn, NJ
Dr. David Newman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Newman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Newman works at Newman & Shulman Mds in Millburn, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Newman & Shulman MDS
    159 MILLBURN AVE, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Newman & Shulman MDS
    166 Lyons Ave # 2, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 926-7179
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Shulman, Newman, MDS, LLC (Millburn)
    241c Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 912-4433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Episcleritis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Subconjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    • Aetna
    Anthem
    • Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    • Cigna
    CoreSource
    EBS-RMSCO
    EmblemHealth
    • EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart
    Locals (any local)
    MagnaCare
    • MagnaCare
    MultiPlan
    • MultiPlan
    POMCO Group
    QualCare
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Newman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1639115850
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Boston Univ
    • Ophthalmology
