Overview

Dr. David Newman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Newman works at Newman & Shulman Mds in Millburn, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.