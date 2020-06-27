See All Plastic Surgeons in Murrieta, CA
Dr. David Newman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Newman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Newman works at David A Newman MD in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David A. Newman MD,FACS
    25150 Hancock Ave Ste 110, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 698-3344
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Cosmetic Conditions
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Cosmetic Conditions

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 27, 2020
    I am absolutely thrilled with my upper and lower blepharoplasty performed by Dr. Newman. I look so much younger and I get so many nice comments about how much of an improvement it made. Makes wearing makeup SO much more fun! I was worreid that I would get the deer in the headlights look - I expressed my concerns to Dr. Newman and he assured me that my eyes would look natural. Boy did he deliver! SO HAPPY! Thank you Dr. Newman and staff.
    Jun 27, 2020
    About Dr. David Newman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1154316818
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Stritch School Med Maywood
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • Hahnemann University
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Plastic Surgery
