Dr. David Nethery, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.



Dr. Nethery works at Nethery Eye Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.