Dr. David Nesser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Nesser, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station, Baylor University Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Nesser works at
Locations
Dallas Transplant Institute3604 Live Oak St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 358-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very little wait before my visit, the nurse taking my blood pressure is always nice and efficient.
About Dr. David Nesser, MD
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW
- Uab Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nesser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nesser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nesser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nesser has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nesser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nesser speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nesser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nesser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nesser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nesser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.