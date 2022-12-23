Overview

Dr. David Nesser, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station, Baylor University Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Nesser works at Dallas Nephrology Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.