Dr. David Neschis, MD
Overview
Dr. David Neschis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Queenstown, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Locations
UM BWMC Vascular Center at Queenstown125 Shoreway Dr Ste 240, Queenstown, MD 21658 Directions (410) 553-8300
UM BWMC Vascular Center at Easton219 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 553-8300
Vascular Center at UM BWMC255 Hospital Dr Ste 107, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neschis did my dad's surgery and did a tremendous job!!
About Dr. David Neschis, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hosp U Pa
- Hosp U Pa
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
