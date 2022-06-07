See All General Surgeons in Queenstown, MD
Dr. David Neschis, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Neschis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Queenstown, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Neschis works at UM BWMC Vascular Center at Queenstown in Queenstown, MD with other offices in Easton, MD and Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UM BWMC Vascular Center at Queenstown
    125 Shoreway Dr Ste 240, Queenstown, MD 21658 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8300
  2. 2
    UM BWMC Vascular Center at Easton
    219 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8300
  3. 3
    Vascular Center at UM BWMC
    255 Hospital Dr Ste 107, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8300

Hospital Affiliations
  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Adrenal Artery Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 07, 2022
Dr. Neschis did my dad's surgery and did a tremendous job!!
— Jun 07, 2022
Photo: Dr. David Neschis, MD
About Dr. David Neschis, MD

  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598773848
Education & Certifications

  • Hosp U Pa
Residency
  • Hosp U Pa
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Neschis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Neschis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Neschis has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neschis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Neschis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neschis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neschis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neschis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

