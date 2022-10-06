Overview

Dr. David Nesbitt, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Nesbitt works at Colon Rectal Associates Ctrl NY in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Colectomy, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.