Overview

Dr. David Nelson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at Carolina Eye Cataract & Laser in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Dry Eyes and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.