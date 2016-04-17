Dr. David Nelson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nelson, DMD
Overview
Dr. David Nelson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tuscaloosa, AL.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
University General Dentistry601 Helen Keller Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 Directions (205) 737-6078
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Nelson, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1144335217
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.