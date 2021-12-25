Dr. David Nelles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nelles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Nelles, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Concord, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Nelles works at
Locations
Golden State Orthopedics & Spine - Concord1800 Sutter St Ste 100, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 688-0204Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. David B Nelles M.D is a Neuro Surgeon with gifted hands for his surgical skills in Orthopedic Surgery & Orthopedic Surgery of the Spine. He is one of the most respected and successful neurosurgeons in the Bay Area of San Francisco. He took time to thoroughly explain the procedure and aftercare to me as well as my son & daughter. It's three weeks since my major spine surgery, I can walk, shower, and do a few things. I highly recommend him, those who are looking for a Neuro Surgeon specializing in Orthopedic Surgery & Orthopedic Surgery of the Spine & neck. Noel Weerakoon.
About Dr. David Nelles, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English, Chinese, French and Spanish
- 1760710610
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Nelles speaks Chinese, French and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelles.
