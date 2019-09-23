Dr. David Neils, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neils is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Neils, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Neils, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Neils works at
Locations
SSM Health300 Medical Plz Ste 221, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 625-6041
SSM Health Medical Group330 1st Capitol Dr Ste 440, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 946-3670
Mercy Clinic Neurosurgery10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 400, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 543-5999Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neils helped me when another neurosurgeon failed to. He listened to me, explained everything and helped me as soon as he could. I am so glad I had my discectomy and glad he was the one who did it. I was treated great by all the staff at Mercy South. Thank you
About Dr. David Neils, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1346440344
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neils has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neils accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neils has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neils has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neils on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Neils. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neils.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neils, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neils appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.