Dr. David Nehme, MD
Overview
Dr. David Nehme, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Locations
David Nehme MD PA1701 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste D18, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 781-9922
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Second opinion visit for large kidney stones
About Dr. David Nehme, MD
- Urology
- 62 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nehme has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nehme accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nehme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nehme. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nehme.
