Overview

Dr. David Nedeff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine|West Virginia University|West Virginia University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Nedeff works at OrthoVirginia - Chippenham in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.