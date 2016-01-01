Overview

Dr. David Navo, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.



Dr. Navo works at STEPG in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.