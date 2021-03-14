Dr. David Navid, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Navid, DO
Overview
Dr. David Navid, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.
Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group17198 St Lukes Way Ste 600, The Woodlands, TX 77384 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Navid?
Repaired left knee medial meniscus which was causing me pain and discomfort (limping often). 52 male with no insurance, I use Patient Assist who works with Dr. Navid. I was scheduled and seen immediately! Surgery was the following week, and the surgical team was fantastic! Day 4 now, and I’m feeling better. My pain is dissipating. The hard part is taking it easy. I highly recommend Dr. Navid and his staff. Loved his operating room nurse as she put me at ease. Kaitlyn, LVN was wonderful removing my stitches. His nurse was a pleasure to talk to. I might referee her boys on the basketball ?? court one day, and she may not like me then! And Dr. Navid is busy but friendly and professional and detail oriented which is what I wanted, as I am the same way in my work. My only complaint is that I wanted better pain killers for first 3 days as Tramadol isn’t very effective; however, this is a minor issue as I’m ready to be active again without pain.
About Dr. David Navid, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Male
- 1821027400
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Botsford Hospital
- Botsford Hospital
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Navid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Navid using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Navid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navid has seen patients for Internal Derangement of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Navid speaks Persian and Spanish.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Navid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.