See All Orthopedic Surgeons in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. David Navid, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Navid, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (96)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Navid, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.

Dr. Navid works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Internal Derangement of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    17198 St Lukes Way Ste 600, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Internal Derangement of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 96 ratings
Patient Ratings (96)
5 Star
(77)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(12)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Navid?

Mar 14, 2021
Repaired left knee medial meniscus which was causing me pain and discomfort (limping often). 52 male with no insurance, I use Patient Assist who works with Dr. Navid. I was scheduled and seen immediately! Surgery was the following week, and the surgical team was fantastic! Day 4 now, and I’m feeling better. My pain is dissipating. The hard part is taking it easy. I highly recommend Dr. Navid and his staff. Loved his operating room nurse as she put me at ease. Kaitlyn, LVN was wonderful removing my stitches. His nurse was a pleasure to talk to. I might referee her boys on the basketball ?? court one day, and she may not like me then! And Dr. Navid is busy but friendly and professional and detail oriented which is what I wanted, as I am the same way in my work. My only complaint is that I wanted better pain killers for first 3 days as Tramadol isn’t very effective; however, this is a minor issue as I’m ready to be active again without pain.
Jon J — Mar 14, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Navid, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Navid, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Navid to family and friends

Dr. Navid's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Navid

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Navid, DO.

About Dr. David Navid, DO

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1821027400
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Union Memorial Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Botsford Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Botsford Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Navid, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Navid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Navid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Navid works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Navid’s profile.

Dr. Navid has seen patients for Internal Derangement of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

96 patients have reviewed Dr. Navid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navid.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.