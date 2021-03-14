Overview

Dr. David Navid, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Navid works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Internal Derangement of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

