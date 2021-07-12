Dr. David Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nathan, MD
Overview
Dr. David Nathan, MD is a Dermatologist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Locations
Cytology Pathology Services8244 E US Highway 36 Ste 1220, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 272-1366
Cytology Pathology Services Inc.5865 MICHIGAN RD, Indianapolis, IN 46228 Directions (317) 255-3579
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nathan?
Excellent. I have been going to him for years. A gown has always been offered to me and an assistant in the room. His knowledge of medicine is outstanding and he listens. His mannerism is professional and efficient. I have had no problem getting an appointment and my calls are returned.
About Dr. David Nathan, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathan has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.