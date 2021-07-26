See All Dermatologists in Clearwater, FL
Dermatology
54 years of experience
Dr. David Nathan, MD is a Dermatologist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Nathan works at David H Nathan MD PA in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David H Nathan MD PA
    1016 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 7, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 584-2131

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 26, 2021
    Very knowledgeable and experienced doctor. Takes his time and explains everything about your condition.
    Peggy H. — Jul 26, 2021
    About Dr. David Nathan, MD

    Dermatology
    54 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    1285610972
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Dermatology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nathan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nathan works at David H Nathan MD PA in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nathan’s profile.

    Dr. Nathan has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

