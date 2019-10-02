Dr. David Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nathan, MD
Overview
Dr. David Nathan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nathan works at
Locations
-
1
Neuroscience & Rehabilitation Specialists - Salt Lake City82 S 1100 E Ste 103, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 505-5370
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had to see Dr. Nathan four different times for surgery. He has done an exemplary service with each surgery. I trust him.
About Dr. David Nathan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1194731240
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.
