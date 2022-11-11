See All Neurologists in Palm Springs, CA
Neurology
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
Dr. David Nacionales, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. 

Dr. Nacionales works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Care Network Neurology
    Desert Care Network Neurology
1180 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 416-4545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Desert Regional Medical Center
  Redlands Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Was greeted very warmly and everyone was friendly and answered all my questions. Amazing experience!
    Jason S — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. David Nacionales, DO

    Specialties
    Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1699169227
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Nacionales, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Nacionales has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nacionales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Nacionales works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Palm Springs, CA.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Nacionales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nacionales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nacionales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.