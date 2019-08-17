See All Vascular Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Super Profile

Dr. David Nabi, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Nabi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Nabi works at ORANGE COUNTY VASCULAR SPECIALISTS INC. in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orange County Vascular Specialists Inc.
    520 Superior Ave Ste 370, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 574-7176
  2. 2
    Family Planning Associates Medical Group Inc.
    4501 Birch St, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 387-4724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Atherosclerosis
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Nabi, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811185655
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Nabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nabi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nabi works at ORANGE COUNTY VASCULAR SPECIALISTS INC. in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nabi’s profile.

    Dr. Nabi has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabi.

