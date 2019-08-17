Dr. David Nabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nabi, MD
Dr. David Nabi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Orange County Vascular Specialists Inc.520 Superior Ave Ste 370, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 574-7176
Family Planning Associates Medical Group Inc.4501 Birch St, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 387-4724
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
My experience with Dr Nabi was a great success (he repaired my aneurism on my aorta). I think the Doc can walk on water.
About Dr. David Nabi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Stanford University
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- UCLA
- Vascular Surgery
