Dr. David Nabert, MD
Overview
Dr. David Nabert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nabert works at
Locations
Statesboro Cardiology PC5 Grady Johnson Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 489-6246Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My impression of Dr. Nabert over several years is that he is extremely competent and has excellent patient skills. When I was looking for ablation for AFib he very carefully explained why it was not a good idea in my particular case. He has provided me with first rate cardiology follow-up. I would recommend him to family and friends and particularly to Veterans as he seems particularly sensitive to our service-related issues.
About Dr. David Nabert, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174590863
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nabert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nabert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nabert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nabert works at
Dr. Nabert has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nabert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nabert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nabert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.