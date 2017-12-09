Overview

Dr. David Nabert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nabert works at SCVVS Statesboro Cardiology, Vascular & Vein Specialists in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.