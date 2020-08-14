Overview

Dr. David Myssiorek, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.



Dr. Myssiorek works at Bronx Lebanon Hospital in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tonsillitis and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.