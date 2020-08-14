Dr. David Myssiorek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myssiorek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Myssiorek, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Myssiorek, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.
Bronx Lebanon Hospital1650 Grand Concourse Fl 2, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (231) 740-6180
- BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
As a patient, I am extremely pleased with the work of Dr. David Myssiorek. He showed concern for my health problem and did everything he could as a doctor to solve my health problem. He is an excellent professional. and the evolution of my health after the surgery is very good. He is an excellent ENT. I recommend it 100 percent. I was very delighted.
About Dr. David Myssiorek, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1841361847
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Nyumc-Bellevue-Mvah
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Myssiorek works at
