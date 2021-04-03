Dr. David Mutch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mutch, MD
Dr. David Mutch, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Christian Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese, Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, Southeast Hospital, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia and St. Luke's Hospital.
Women's Center For Bladder & Pelvic Health3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 450, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-6075
Center of Advanced Medicine Suite 13C4921 Parkview Pl # 13-C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3181
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital
- Southeast Hospital
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Mutch is kind, understanding and compassionate. I have been seeing him since 2013 after I was diagnosed with clear cell ovarian cancer. He and his residents performed my surgery and 1 round of chemo and I have remained healthy since then. He saved my life and I am grateful.
- Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Duke University
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Washington University St Louis
Dr. Mutch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mutch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mutch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mutch works at
Dr. Mutch has seen patients for Cervical Cancer, Vulvar Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mutch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mutch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mutch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.