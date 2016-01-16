Overview

Dr. David Musser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Musser works at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.