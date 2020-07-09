Dr. David Musselman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musselman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Musselman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Musselman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Mckinney.
1
North Texas Heart Center - McKinney4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (214) 807-7740
2
North Texas Heart Center - North Central Expressway11970 N Central Expy Ste 210, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 807-7741Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
North Texas Heart Center8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 700, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 807-7739Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Mckinney
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Musselman is relaxed but informative and direct. I have confidence that my cardiac issues are being addressed satisfactorily. I would recommend Dr. Musselman to others.
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- University Of North Carolina
- University Of North Carolina
- University Of North Carolina
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Musselman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musselman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musselman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musselman works at
Dr. Musselman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musselman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Musselman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musselman.
