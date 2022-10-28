Overview

Dr. David Murray, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Murray works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Lakeland in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dry Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.