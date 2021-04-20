Dr. David Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Murphy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-5970Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Murphy over the last few years for Bladder Cancer & Prostate issues. I am happy with the treatment (not really, I don't enjoy it and would have preferred to miss it entirely), It seems to me, Dr. Murphy has always been straight forward with me answers our questions and does his best to make us comfortable. Also, the nursing and technical staff has been very good trying to keep me comfortable.
About Dr. David Murphy, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1538123872
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation Urological Institute
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- New York University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
